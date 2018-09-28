- When you watched that thing last night, your impressions of Jared Goff-- because there's this narrative that it's all McVay, you know, and Goff's a nice system guy. I gotta tell you, Eric. Did he remind you of anybody?

- You see the number he wearing? 16? I started calling him Jared Montana last night, because those passes were like Joe Montana passes, seriously. I mean, they were right on the money. The one he threw over, I think it was, to Robert Woods, over Anthony Barr's shoulder-- man. To me, that was the best pass. I know the one he threw to Cooper Kupp in the corner of the end zone-- another great pass.

And you know it's good when guys are calling you from around the league, guys you played against. Man, did you see those passes?

COLIN COWHERD: Oh, last night you had that?

- Yeah. Today. It was guys-- my buddy Roy Green called me from Arizona. I didn't watch the game last night Man, look at these passes he's throwing. But I'm gonna tell you something. People-- Jared played a great game. He played a great game. But I'm gonna say this much here. You have to give credit to Sean McVay. McVay is really the superstar of this football team because he is so good at Xs and Os, and also being a player's coach. And it's hard to get both. The guys relate to him because he's young. They're young.

COLIN COWHERD: Fun, energy.

- Fun, energy. When he scored that touchdown, I think the one he threw to Cooper Kupp, you could tell, we worked on that. That was something we talked about. And yeah, it happened. You could just tell it was just fine football.