- LA media, do your homework. When Superman arrives in your hometown, you don't ask him, hey, what's the S on your chest stand for? Do your homework.

LeBron doesn't need the Lakers. The LA media is trying to test LeBron.

LeBron, how are you going to balance business? What does it matter?

WOMAN: Well, he's been doing that for years. That's why he answered that way. He was in a whole movie.

WOMAN: He's been doing this for a long time.

- He's been wearing the jersey for years. And LA, the Lakers have been made to feel special. And they're no longer special. You're just a team.

Over the last five years, the Lakers have won 31% of their games. Actually, percentage-wise, less. That's the worst record in the NBA. Worse than Philadelphia. He saved you.

Superman's flown in, and you're asking him, what's the S stand for on your chest? Do your homework.

Players don't-- superstars now don't need the media. They don't because they have direct access to the fans.

It used to be Kobe and Magic and Jordan needed the media to reach fans, advertisers, meet the masses, meet the networks. They tried to sell their personality and sell their sense of humor. And they needed the media. The media was the bridge between star and fans. That's gone.

LeBron-- our president shows you this on Twitter. He can reach his base on Twitter. He doesn't need the media. Presidents no longer need the media. Superstars in the NBA don't need the media. They can connect with their fans directly.

And so it's funny watching LeBron deal with the local media. They're trying to test him.

Ooh, earn the loyalty. He flew in. Superman just flew in to save your franchise.

WOMAN: It just doesn't apply to free agents anymore. I can see if you are asking these things of, say, someone like Lonzo Ball, who was drafted there.

- And is young and still has things to prove. Those are appropriate questions for someone-- not knocking the reporters, obviously. They're just doing their job. But like asking Lonzo something like that, that would be more appropriate, I think.

- He does have things to prove to the Lakers, the Lakers fans, and the NBA as a whole. LeBron is past that.

- Can you imagine if you were a movie studio, and for the last five years, nothing but duds. And then Denzel walked in, or Tom Hanks walked in, and you asked him, how can you prove to us you're loyal? How are you going to balance your work and your life and your family with doing movies? And Tom Hanks and Denzel would be saving your crappy film studio.

Give them a-- I'm not somebody that's a suck up to athletes. But it's like the LA media is waiting for LeBron to put his arms around their boys and buddies. He flew in to save the franchise. You essentially signed a four-year marketing appearance fee with LeBron James. That's all this relationship is.

You've already defaced two murals. You're already butchering the media thing. Understand your place in the NBA now. You're a city.

Now, it's cooler to win here than Memphis, because LA has got movie stars everywhere and great weather and palm trees. And it's got the Pacific Ocean and the mountains.

WOMAN: Well, the Lakers do have a very historic--

WOMAN: Organization. But that's old history. That's in the past.

- By the way, the LA Rams have been in LA for an hour, right? It's a very cool place to play, because the city is kind of cooler than-- it's a little more glitzy than Baltimore or Green Bay.

- Sure. It's Hollywood, but what does that have to do with the Lakers? The Lakers, we care about winning. Boston doesn't have palm trees.

- They care about winning. It's a pretty historic franchise.

- To watch all this push on LeBron, it's like, folks, you should be-- he's just-- I mean, you watch what he's doing with the media. He's just--

- You and I have been confused about this since LeBron got here, though. I maintain that I think it's mostly Kobe fans that feel-- that are pushing this narrative, and not Lakers fans as a whole. But I could be wrong about that.