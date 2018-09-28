- You know, I come on the air and I talk about games. Very rarely do I talk about a game and it turns out exactly like I thought. And I said, the Rams corners are hurt. The Vikings are going to pass the ball. It's going to be a great, wild shootout-- lot of yards, lot of points. But in the end, Jared Goff's better than Kirk Cousins. He's going to make a couple of throws. You're going to go wow, and that's what you saw last night. And the Rams are going to win a close, wild, crazy game with a lot of yards. And that's exactly what you got.

And the other reason I could predict that is because this is what the Rams have been giving you every Sunday for the last two years. Yeah. 10 yards a play, 13 yards a pass, multiple weapons. Folks, this is the best offense I have seen in the NFL top to bottom-- coaching to punter to kicker-- for a decade. This is it.

Left tackle, great. Right tackle, great. Quarterback, running back, tight ends, coach, coordinators. Great, great, great, great. They had six third downs all night. They don't even get to third down. Minnesota had a bunch of yards. They had 16. Late in the game, they had only three third downs all night.

By the way, Jared Goff had the highest quarterback rating ever-- perfect quarterback rating. Let me look this up. This is noteworthy. Yes. He had a 158 quarterback rating and the most pass attempts for anybody ever with a perfect passer rating.

And here's what's interesting. So many people in the NFL are calling him a system quarterback, and here's why. Because when he first came into the League, he inherited Jeff Fisher's high school coaching staff, a terrible offensive line, no weapons, and he was on "Hard Knocks." And the optics, he looked skinny. He looked lost. He had to learn to take a snap under center. And the optics were terrible.

And then, they brought in Sean McVay, and they went heavy on receivers and left tackle. And suddenly, you're like, oh. But everybody's giving McVay all the credit on this team. No. No, it's a 50/50 deal here, folks. McVay's not making those reads, and McVay's not making those throws. And he did it again. We predicted it. He'd make a couple of throws, and you would go oh my god, that's why the number one pick. And he made a couple of perfect throws last night that 90% of the guys who have ever played this position can't make.

It just proves nobody can do it alone. Michael Jordan before Scottie Pippen was 0 and 6 against the Celtics. Kobe Bryant after Shaq left him before Gasol, a seven seed and missed the playoffs. Bill O'Reilly did nothing in his career for 20 years. He found Roger Ailes, then dominated cable for 25 years.

Everybody understands how good Mahomes is because you didn't watch him on "Hard Knocks." And he wasn't terrible. He sat the first year. And everybody understands how good Carson Wentz is because he had some success in the first year. We get how good Andrew Luck is. It is not an insult to say system quarterback. All the great ones have a great coach-- mostly offense now, it used to be defense.

But this is the way it works. When you get a super clever, creative, high IQ football coach and you put him with a tall, good arm, smart, driven, aspirational, coachable quarterback, this is what happens. This is as good an offense as the NFL has had in-- I can't remember the last time.