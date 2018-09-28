- Last night, there were five guys who play wide receiver, five different players, who had over 100 yards. Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs. I'm not sure I've watched a game in the NFL with more wide receiver talent than last night. And I can't be the only person that's thinking what I'm going to say. The Rams number three receiver is significantly better than Brady's number one receiver.

Were Tom Brady and Gronk last night watching that game, you know they were, and you know they were texting each other. And they were saying, can you believe this, can you believe what's going on? I mean, last night, Rams in Minnesota, that was an auto show. That was an auto show. There were Maseratis and there were Aston Martins and there were Bentleys and there were Lamborghinis. And those were good defenses, and they tore them up. Tom Brady is over here saying, I got a Honda Civic, I got a Dodge Neon, can I get some help over here? You know Brady was watching that thing last night, and he is bitter.

I mean, the leading receivers for New England against Detroit, Chris Hogan had three catches for 31 yards, Cordarrelle Patterson had a catch for 17, and Phillip Dorsett was targeted five times and he had no catches. And Bill Belichick's blind spot drafting in college has been wide receiver. He's not good at it. And he drafted a receiver once, Chad Jackson High, and he was a complete and utter whiff. He just doesn't do it. He goes and gets his wide receivers from the NFL because Belichick's gunshy to draft a receiver high. He doesn't do well with it. He goes in the league and finds guys. But I don't remember the ball hitting the ground last night, other than when the Rams punter threw the ball. And I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers are not making a call to get him in their quarterback rotation.

I've been saying for years that wide receivers are icing on the cake. The cake is the offensive line, the coach, and the quarterback. But with two rule changes this offseason-- we talked about this, Joy-- there's been two rule changes, both were very pro wide receiver. The catch rule. We haven't had one discussion so far this year what's a catch. Instead of the discussions we used to have, which were, what's a catch, the discussion now is, wow, what a catch. That is a massive rule change.

And the late hit penalty. So you can't touch a receiver off the line. You now can't hit them. They now got the catch rule flipped toward their advantage. And I always said that wide receivers were icing on the cake. They make the cake better, but it's the cake. You know what they are now? Wide receivers, due to those two rule changes, are icing on a cupcake. They matter more. They matter a lot. Cupcakes are fine, but the icing goes a long way to make the cupcake.