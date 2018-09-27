- You know, you overlapped in a year. When people talk about Khalil Mack, I have said he's the closest thing I've seen to Lawrence Taylor, though I don't know if they'll ever be a Lawrence Taylor. Because you entered the league when he was leaving it, what do you remember about Lawrence the player?

MICHAEL STRAHAN: Well the one thing that I got-- you know, he may have been leaving the league and I may have caught him in his last year, but he was still incredible. I mean, it was incredible to watch. It was incredible to watch the game. It was incredible to watch him in practice. And the things he was able to do, even at that point coming off of that torn Achilles, were things that guys completely healthy could never do. And Earl Leggett, our defensive line coach, used to run the film back, and OK, try this, try that, you see how this guy did this and how this guy did that. Well he was showing something Lawrence did one day, and he just stopped the film after running it back about 15 times and said, I can't teach you that. Lawrence is just that-- he was just that special.

And Khalil Mack is an incredible player. I mean, the way he started out this season is unbelievable. But there is not, and there never will be, another Lawrence Taylor. There will be a first Khalil Mack, and some other guys will be compared to him. But Lawrence Taylor is on the stratosphere. So I don't even say that anybody's going to be the next large player there's nobody can be quite.