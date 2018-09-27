- Oh, Kevin, your life. So let me ask you, how many years has Kevin Durant been in Golden State? Two. How many championships has he won? Two. How many MVP of the finals has he won? Two. How many times has he beaten LeBron? Two.

If you had laid it out two years ago and said, you're going to win two titles. You're going to beat LeBron both times, and you're going to be named Finals MVP twice. You'd be like, check, check, check, I'll take that. And Kevin Durant, you know, pure hate. No nobody likes me.

There are real victims in America all over. And then there are successful people who play the victim. You've got to give me a break on this. Dude, we all make choices.

One of the reasons I chose when I came to FS1 not to do politics is because Trump became president. And the country was very divisive. And it was very polarizing. And it was too much hate. And I thought, I just didn't want to-- I don't want to get into that like circus.

I used to talk politics. And I'm like, now it's to divisive. It's just not-- I don't want to get all the blowback. I got kids, families. They're getting older. I want to do other stuff. I don't want to be on Twitter all day yelling at people or have people yelling at me on that stuff. I don't care.

But if you decide to go into it, and many people have in my industry, just be prepared for the blowback. Don't whine about the blowback where everybody yells at me on Twitter. Well, you went into politics.

If you go into politics in 2018, it's a nasty business. Half the country hates you. And half the country loves you. And half the country roots for you. And half the country wants you fired. So if you choose to go into politics, don't whine about what people say to me on Twitter. I don't go into politics.

Kevin, You chose the easier route. And the minute you chose Golden State, and they were already really good, this was the politics. This was the blowback. You could have done the harder thing. You couldn't stay in Oklahoma City. You could have been the best player, the go-to guy.

You chose to go into a great team, knowing full well, adding you to that team was going to be a dynasty. Don't go and then complain about the blowback. You're not a victim when you choose the exit off the interstate.