So Hollywood does this from time to time. They try to make somebody a star that's not really a star. They're more of a two than a one. I always said Al Gore was great two, never be president. Some people are great twos, they're not ones. Hollywood did this with Jude Law.

They pay him like a star. If you go look at the movies he's been in, he sounds like a star. But you can't make him Sherlock Holmes. He's Watson. The talented Mr. Ripley-- he wasn't Mr. Ripley, Matt Damon was. When you make him star in a movie, nobody watches.

Jude Law can be paid like one, you can try to convince me he's one, he's not one. Kirk Cousins, tonight, is not a star. His contract tells you he's a star. Yeah, he gets paid like a star. He may win a bunch of games, and you'll think he's a star. But he's six foot three, 208 pounds.

He didn't have a great arm. He's not a world-class athlete, and he's not very big. His own executive, Bruce Allen, didn't know his name when talking about his contract negotiations in DC earlier in his career. His name is not Kurt, it's Kirk.

[GIGGLING]

But again, people get fooled. Tonight, Jared Goff is the number-one pick in the draft. Cam Newton was the number-one pick in the draft. Andrew Luck was the number-one pick in the draft. When you watch Patrick Mahomes or Carson Wentz, it may only be once, sometimes twice in a game, that you go, whoa!

I see it about once a week from Cam-- whoa! Jared Goff had a throw last week to Robert Woods, and it was the best throw of any quarterback in the entire National Football League. No quarterback on the planet last week made a better throw than the one I'm showing the FS1 viewers right now. That is the number one quarterback throw.

Kirk Cousins doesn't make that throw. So tonight, you're going to have-- and by the way, Goff may only have one play tonight, one throw. I don't care about stats. I don't care about-- Kirk Cousins is Jude Law.

He gets paid like a star. He's in movies like a star. But every time you want him to be a star, Kirk Cousins is 4 and 19 in his NFL career. And by the way, he's been on some pretty good teams. 4 and 19 against teams that are 500 or better. Because you know what teams that are 500 or better have? Star quarterbacks. He's 4 and 19.

So tonight, give me that-- give me that star moment in Jude law's career, the scene in which you're like, whew. He doesn't have one. Tom Cruise, "Mission Impossible," second best movie ever made, had a couple of moments where I'm like, wow!

Literally can't take your eyes off him. Hanging from a cliff, can't take your eyes off him. A "Few Good Men," can't take your eyes off. By the way, stars aren't stars all the time. Jack Nicholson's been in 150 movies. He's probably got 160 scenes where you're, like, oh, my god, he is unbelievable.

You know every scene's not like that. Tom Cruise has like 12 scenes in his life, one of them is underwear. Remember that one singing in his underwear? Where you're, like, oh, he's a star. Jude Law doesn't have any of them. Kirk Cousins doesn't have any of them.

Jared Goff had one last week. It was the best throw on the planet by any quarterback. And you're, like, that why's he's the number one pick. Remember, even stars aren't stars every play, but they can take you to places that non-stars can't. For the record, Tom Cruise does his own stunts due to star.