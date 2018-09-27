- So LeBron James said yesterday, I don't need preseason games to get ready. I'm not going to be playing in preseason games. I'm going to talk to Luke Walton about that. I'm not going to be doing preseason games.

And as I've told you many times, LeBron also hates practice. Now why is this? Because LeBron understands history. And Larry Bird should have played four more years. But Larry Bird was a gym rat. And his legs gave out.

And Kobe Bryant was a gym rat and would practice and practice and practice at a high level. And his body wore down. And Michael Jordan partied like crazy-- cigars, stake's, late night card games. And his body deteriorated.

LeBron James knows his legacy is now all about being able to play in June. It is not a coincidence in the last six years as LeBron has hit the back nine in his career that every January, his teams are struggling.

He doesn't practice anymore. He doesn't want to practice. He doesn't want to be playing preseason games. And you can yell at LeBron for that. But there's two reasons it's happening, because LeBron has a real understanding of the history of the game.

And he has watched his idols and his contemporaries fall apart, because they overpracticed. They play in games that don't matter. And he's not going to do that. And the second thing is-- and this is blaming the public and the media.

Everybody, after LeBron won his first title, started comparing him to Michael. And all of you out there, the media and the fans, said, no, six for six, six for six, six for six. It didn't matter that LeBron was going to blow Michael away in every statistical category-- it didn't matter, because you made it all about finals.

And so LeBron, like he has done with basketball history, listened. He listened to the media. He listened to the fans. And he said, I'm not going to waste my legs at practice.

And I'm not going to waste my legs in the NBA preseason. And I'm going to start taking a bunch of days off in a regular season. He did it because of you and his appreciation for history.