- Baker Mayfield teammate Rishard Higgins said this week, he might end up being on the LeBron wall. And people are like, whoa, whoa, whoa, the wall? Cleveland has a building. They put LeBron on it.

I'm going to tell you some about Baker Mayfield. Is he as talented as Baker-- as Andrew Luck? No. But he's already a bigger star than Andrew Luck. Is he as talented as Russell Wilson? No. Is he as talented as Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan? No. I think he's going to be a bigger star than all of them. And he's already a bigger star than Andrew Luck.

Here's an amazing thing about Baker Mayfield. He is already top 10 in NFL jersey sales. Why is that a big deal? Folks, he hasn't started a game yet. Everybody else on the list, you know, has started games, Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, Luke Kuechly, Saquon Barkley.

If you look at the top 10 jersey sales, position doesn't matter that much. We've got a linebacker. We've got a quarterback. We've got a wide receiver. We got a running back. We got a couple of running backs, Stefon Diggs. Personality, some have it. Dak doesn't really have a personality.

But the Jets and the Browns got a TV rating about a week ago. And it was shocking to me. It was a shocking TV rating. And it wasn't about the Jets. And it wasn't about Sam Darnold. It was a Baker Mayfield TV rating.

And I always try to be a consumer when I do my show. What do I care about? And so when I drive into work in the morning, what interests me? I want to be a viewer. I want to be a listener. I don't want to think like me. I want to think like you.

And the game I cannot wait to watch this week, this Sunday is Baker Mayfield at Oakland. That's the game that interests me the most. Is it because Baker Mayfield's great? He's not even the best quarterback in that game. But like Kendall Jenner, he checks all the box-- boxes.

He-- position, quarterback, police video, profoundly popular in college, controversial. He's got commercials and Goodwin's all over television. He's an underdog. He's in a city and a franchise that's called losers, like the Cubs. And he's a winner.

And I'll tell you this, LeBron in Ohio was a messiah. People never thought they related to LeBron. He was like a gift. He was born there. And you looked up at LeBron like people in the west look up at God. You don't relate to god. God's up there.

Baker's right here. Baker's as tall as you. Baker's about your size. Baker is flawed. Baker makes mistakes. Baker's got a police video. Baker's been a goofball. Baker comes on this show and argues. Baker's emotional.

LeBron James was a gift. He was a messiah. You never felt you were his equal. You never felt that with LeBron. You were looking up at LeBron James.