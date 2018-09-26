- I got to be honest with you. It feels like the league's better with the Rams in LA than St. Louis.

- Well, OK. And I got to be honest with you. The version of the Rams that we had in St. Louis didn't have Sean McVay, didn't have Jared Goff, didn't have good draft picks, didn't have-- that team was terrible. And so my frustration was that the sports fan in St. Louis, for the second time, had the football team taken away. And the perception is because they don't support the NFL, which is ludicrous.

They-- you saw it at the PGA Championship. You know, people will come out of the woodwork when you go-- you least meet them halfway and say we're trying as an organization. They were building toward a move the last three or four years. They knew where they were headed. I don't begrudge Stan Kroenke for coming out here, making-- I mean, you saw the value of the franchise, went through the roof. It was bottom five, now it's top five.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah.

- And for good reason. But this is a good, young, exciting team. Oh god, if you picked this team up and put it back in St. Louis, you think they're having a tough time selling tickets and filling a stadium? No, they're not. I promise you that, because when they were the Greatest Show on Turf, that was easily the toughest ticket I ever had to try to get for friends and family back in St. Louis. That place was packed. So it's a little bit different, it's apples to oranges when you compare what the Rams are now to what they were when they left.

- I like your love for St. Louis. I'm very fond of that.

- Well, I thought it was bad for the city. To me, I want to see St. Louis prosper. I want to see downtown grow. When you take an NFL franchise out-- and they had plans for a new stadium, and now all that is just scrapped, I think it's bad for the city. And I, again, I thought the St. Louis sports fan or football fan was not accurately represented in that whole transaction.

- So are you--

- But I'm glad-- you know, on the other hand, let me put on the other hat, the Fox hat. The Rams being great in LA--

- Is big.

- --is great for everything.

- Yes.

- And so that's a different conversation. I'm just glad they're good-- and they are. And I think they're easily the best team in the NFC. You could make the argument, with what they have on defense, when healthy, they're the best team, clearly, in the NFL.