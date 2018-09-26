- You and I are the last remaining people in America that still think Harbaugh's a really good coach.

- I'll tell you-- this is a great time to buy Michigan stock. This is a really, really good Michigan team.

- They play Northwestern, you're doing that game this weekend.

- Gus and I will do that game this weekend. 4:30 Eastern on Fox. This team, defensively, has a top-three defense in the country. And, offensively, is way better than any of Harbaugh's teams that he's had so far.

I get it-- they did not play well against Notre Dame. And I completely understand that and give it to you. Now, there was a few big plays early. If you take the first quarter out of that, they actually were the better team during the course of that game.

They did not complete the comeback. Shea Patterson is trying to get comfortable in a new situation, new game plan, new system. Very recently has just been ruled eligible by the NCAA. I think all of that effected Michigan in that first game.

- You don't get a preseason in college.

- And rightly so. But guess where they're at? Right back to where they were to start the season-- number 14 in the AP poll. And you watch out-- they've got Wisconsin coming up. They've got Michigan State coming up. Then they've got a bye. Then they're going to have Penn State.

They've got these games where, all of a sudden, you're going to look up at the beginning of November and if they play to their potential, they're going to be a one-loss team that is sixth or seventh in the country. I'm just telling you.

They've got that potential. Michigan is really, really good. And you should all start paying attention to what they're doing right now.