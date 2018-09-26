- It Bothers some golfers that Tiger Woods doesn't need golf. Golf needs Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods is hovering above golf. There's golf, and golf is fine. And then there's Tiger Woods, who doesn't need the sport. But when he comes back and is good, the galleries explode. They quadruple in size. The ratings go up 300%.

Golfers have always felt pretty special about themselves, have they not? Their nice BMW, drive up to the country club. But the sport's kind of dying. It doesn't get ratings anymore. Even the Masters is down. Tiger is special. Golf has always been told they're special.

And it's the same with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers beat LA, Wilt and Jerry West. Our player's a logo. Our best player Jerry West, he's a logo. Orlando had Shaq. We get him. We got Kobe. We got a player named Magic. Lakers have always felt special.

And then LeBron James arrived in town. And yesterday, a Laker reporter asked LeBron about how he expected to earn the loyalty, prove his loyalty to the Laker fans. Watch this exchange.

- On the LA fan base, how do you expect to earn their respect and earn their loyalty?

- Who, me?

- The fan base, yes.

- Me?

- Yes, you.

- Huh?

[LAUGHTER]

- So what do you say to the fans that say they want to see you earn their respect?

- I signed a four-year deal. How much more-- I mean, what do you want me to do? Huh?

- Let's find out and talk to them outside.

- I signed a four-year deal. I'm here. So I know what I bring to the table and the floor.

- LA Wants a hug. Lakers want to feel special. How were you going to earn our loyalty? How do we know you love us? Are you going to be-- I signed a four-year deal. That's all our relationship is.

You know how track stars, tennis players, golfers get appearance fees? Basically, the Lakers are paying LeBron a four-year appearance fee. That's it. That answer summed it up.

You've always-- is it cooler to win in LA than Memphis? Yeah, because it's cooler to live in LA than Memphis. LA's got palm trees and a beach, and it's 71 degrees in the winter. Yeah, it's cool. There's stars everywhere. Go to lunch, you see, you know, Meg Ryan. You go to lunch, you see Tom Hanks, you see Denzel. It's cooler here, but it ain't because of the Lakers, folks.

And LeBron, in that one answer, laid it out for you. The Lakers have always felt special. No, the Lakers needed LeBron more than LeBron needed the Lakers. Get used to it. He's not going to give you a big hug. Teams are no longer special in the NBA. Superstars are.

What are the Warriors? Take away Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, they're the Grizzlies. They don't matter.

The NBA owners have always been comfortable with this, most of them, except Dan Gilbert. Nobody cares about the logo. Nobody cares about the arena. Nobody cares about anything except the stars. And that's the greatness of LeBron. He changed that in the NBA. It's not about the owner, the arena, the city.

Yesterday, a reporter, innocently enough, is asking LeBron-- it's actually kind of funny. How do you expect to earn the loyalty and respect for the LA base? [CHUCKLES] LeBron loyal? Really? How does he expect to earn the respect of-- he doesn't care if you respect him. He doesn't give a rip. This isn't 1970.

I know. I know. Jerry West was the logo. I know. I know. The skyhook, Shaq, Kobe, Magic. I get it. I get it. I get it.

But be honest here, Laker fans. Be honest with yourself. Philadelphia has better players. Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and LeBron? That's five straight trips to the finals. The Rockets have better players, Chris Paul, James Harden, and LeBron would beat the Warriors.

He did you a solid. LeBron did LA a solid. He should have gone to the "LA Times," bought an ad, and said you're welcome. Like that soccer guy did for the LA Galaxy. You're welcome. You're welcome for having me.

I mean, LeBron's always been into the long play and the big brand stuff. And that's what he's doing here. But if you're sitting around waiting for LeBron to give you a big hug and show you the respect and go, I'm not worthy-- you had James Worthy. That's the Worthy you get.

It's cooler to win in LA, because LA is cooler than Oklahoma City. But five years-- the last five years, do you know who has the lowest winning percentage in the NBA? The Lakers. You win less than 31% of your games. And if LeBron isn't here this morning, you're going to be a 41-win team, 0.500.

The Lakers-- this sounds harsh. But you just won the naming rights for LeBron. He's-- he's the building. You're the banner. That's it. That's what this relationship is. That's all this relationship is right now.

And listen to this question again. And by the way, I'm not picking on the reporter. No idea who it is. But I'm hearing this over and over from Laker fans and LA media. There was 500 people at the Laker media day. There was eight at the Clipper media day.