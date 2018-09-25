- So you play high school at Serra in Los Angeles. Then you play at USC, Buffalo briefly, back in Los Angeles. What is it like to be a little kid in Los Angeles and you end up playing for the hometown team? Now, when you were a kid the Rams weren't in LA, so, I mean, USC could have been your favorite team. But does it feel cool to be a kid that grew up in LA, and now you are starring for the Rams? How does that land for you? What is that like?

- Yeah, it's big time. Just free agency last year, the Rams coming up on target-- well, initially before that even started, when the Rams first came to LA, I was hyped. And back in Buffalo, like, LA has a home team, and that's good for the city. And then for me to come back in free agency and be on the team, be on the home team and just turn the whole thing around. Winning, success, young team, I think I think it's really good to come back to LA winning football, to be a part of it. I think it's great.