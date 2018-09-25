- I talked to Michael Vick yesterday, and he said, literally, I've never had a coach-- I would go to bed at night, and I could visualize how the game would turn out. Michael Vick told me, he goes, I'd never had a coach like that. Take my audience in, because I've known Andy for a long time. I've been saying this for years. He was one of the first NFL coaches, 15 years ago, to say, you know what? We can throw the ball on third and 2. I'm going to use the tight end. I want stars. How does Andy Reid elevate you, because you could have ended up with a stoic coach who was a defensive dude? What does Andy do for your game?

- I don't have the same success anywhere else. I mean, Coach Reid, he's helped me develop as a professional, as a pass catcher in this league, as a run blocker, overall just a football player and the mentality you have to have. He puts everyone on the offense all over the field, and he presents matchups for you that you don't get everywhere else. I mean, it's something that I've definitely been blessed to have Coach Reid, and be a beneficiary of this offense and how he schemes.