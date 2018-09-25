COLIN COWHERD: LeBron held his first press conference yesterday as a Los Angeles Laker. Certainly not his first in the league. And what is interesting about this experiment for LeBron James, he is, I'm looking at old photos and stuff. He is surrounded by two groups, kids and castoffs. That's what this is. Kids and castoffs. And I'm watching all the shenanigans, the laughs, and all the pictures. I was thinking, I'm looking at the pictures, and I'm thinking, who's going to be his best friend on this team? The kids or the castoffs? Or Luke Walton?

But I want you to look at one of the team photos. I want you to look at this picture. Lonzo, LeBron, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram. Let's put this up there.

They look like kids. They're skinny, or they're not as developed. Any of those guys going to be his best friend? Now think about this in the NBA. Three teams can win the championship this year. Overwhelmingly, Golden State, Boston, and Houston. Then there's about 10 teams, of which the Lakers are one of them, that should be good. But they have no chance at a title. Some will be really good. Some will be good. Some will be sort of goods. Some will be just slightly less than good.

LeBron has not been in the spot he is in now for 12 years, where he has no chance to win a championship. He is the only star on the roster. And he is essentially a mentor to a bunch of C and C+ players. Now remember, he hasn't been in that spot for 12 years. , And the last time he was in that spot 12 years ago, he was very, very frustrated, and eventually held a press conference and said, I'm going to Miami. A mentor to C and C+ guys.

And I would say the gap between Golden State and the Lakers is the gap between the Grand Canyon and, here in LA, Laurel Canyon. It is massive. And you know how they say a picture says a thousand words? You've heard that before, right? A picture says a thousand words. Because as I'm watching the Lakers yesterday, they're doing all this nonsense, kind of team photo stuff. But I do think pictures matter. And you know, that's the Laker picture. They look like kids.

So I want to put up arguably the greatest team of all time. I want to put up, on photo day, one of their pictures. These are the 95-96 Bulls. That is Rodman on his third team, Michael Jordan, and Pippen. Those are men. What it takes to win championships in the NBA is the Bulls music, and men.

Just lower expectations. That's what you're dealing with here for the next 12 months. LeBron, a mentor to C and C+ players, and castoffs. Kids and castoffs. Lower expectations. I think this is going to be a good team. One of about 12, with no chance though, to win a championship.