- When you try to change people, that's when it gets frustrating. Don't try to make a Republican more liberal or a liberal more conservative. You women out there, date the biker guy, stays up late at night, the rock star, that's who you married. Don't try to change him. Then you'll get frustrated. And all you guys out there, the pretty girl-- you flirted, other guys will. That's the downside. Don't try to change the world. When you try to change people, that's when it gets frustrating. That's when you and I get angry. Get into a relationship with people and understand this is what they are. This is what they are.

Pittsburgh Steelers last night, this is what they are. They win, and they drive you nuts. They tie, and they drive you nuts. And they lose, and they drive you nuts. Big Ben, once again, saved the Steelers. Dysfunctional, 13 penalties, over 150 yards in penalties. The defense gave up over 450 yards to Ryan Fitzpatrick. They pinned Tampa at the one at one point and got a penalty because a player was yelling with a ref. And here's Big Ben to essentially save the game because this now is what they are-- Ben saving the dysfunctional mess known as Pittsburgh.

They can build a 20-point lead, and they can lose at 20-point lead. They have the most penalties through three games in two decades in the NFL. That's who they are. Super talented. And if you can't spot it, I can't help you. If you don't think this team-- and a lot of it goes on Mike Tomlin-- you got players barking at the refs as you're pinning them deep at the one. You've got to be kidding me.

And by the way, New England, their brand is smart and efficient. Pittsburgh's, talented and dysfunctional. And if they're still driving you-- When I turned in that game last night, I got home, my wife's like, anybody good on Monday Night Football? I said, oh, it's the Steelers. They're always fascinating. They are the roller coaster ride of the NFL. They're fun. They're exhilarating. And when you get off it, you're a little sick to your stomach. And just come to terms with it. It's not going to be easy. They're going to give you a dozen penalties a game. They got players squawking at people. Sometimes they don't look well-coached.

I mean, just think of what they offer you that nobody else does. Mike Tomlin is the best sound bite in the league. And Antonio Brown is the best perimeter player in the league. And Big Ben is the best flag football quarterback make-it-up-as-you-go quarterback in the league. And they have the most penalties in the league. And they have the most outspoken players in the league. And they are the only team that has a player off to the side barking with officials as you pin Tampa at the one in the league. This is what they are.

In the last 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, nine have been decided mostly because of their dysfunction and their talent by five points or less. Now why does that matter? Because some of those have been against good teams, and then some of those have been against winless Cleveland and the Brett Hundley Packers. But Jacksonville was a 1-point game, and playoff Kansas City was a 1-point game, and New England was a 5-point game. This is what they are. And you just-- when you start trying to make a conservative liberal and a liberal more conservative, you get frustrated. You yell and scream. People are what they are. And the sooner you can come to terms with it and accept people and teams and coaches and players for what they are--

Look at this, since 1950-- this is funny-- the most penalties through three games, and the Steelers are one of the four most penalized teams. Last night, that's exactly what I expected. My wife asked, are we gonna watch the game. I'm like, oh, oh god, yes. They tie fun, they lose fun, and they win fun. And that was terrific, wildly entertaining television.