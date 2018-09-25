- Here's three reasons why the Jets should go after Le'Veon Bell. They don't have any offensive weapons right now. Pro Football Focus rates their offensive line, their running backs, their tight ends, and wide receivers among the worst. They have a ton of cap space. They could use a great running back, pass rusher, corner. They don't pay Sam Darnold anything. And third is he'd also be their best receiver. Dude had 85 catches last year.

So you know, this idea that you can sit back and wait, it makes no sense at all. The Colts want him, and they're going to offer something. And the Jets are going to sit back? You're not paying Sam Darnold for the next three to four years. This is what the Eagles did. This is what the Rams did. When you're not paying your starting quarterback, you go all in on assets. And it's a position of need, you have a ton of cap space, you've already got your defense mostly solved. Jets have a good defense. Jets have good special teams. They have no weapons.

By the way, Kansas City was aggressive two years ago. They traded up to get Patrick Mahomes. How's that working out for them? Buffalo this past year got picks, traded-- gave up picks, traded up to get quarterback Josh Allen. Did you watch this weekend? Looks like they got their franchise quarterback.

So if you're going to-- listen, I'm not saying education doesn't matter. I'm not saying always be hyper aggressive. But if you look at what's happening in politics, in business, in life, and in sports over the last four or five years, if you got the money, spend it, because it creates a momentum. Players now want to play for the Warriors, and the Rockets, and the Rams, and the Eagles, and the Red Sox. The Jets out there going, hey, Le'Veon Bell, we take care of stars here. Oh, well, maybe that left tackle who's on the fence is like, whoa, wait a minute, I can block for Le'Veon Bell? And the free agent center on the market, oh really? I like the Sam Darnold. Now I got Le'Veon Bell and that defense? I mean, Brady's not going to play forever. Create momentum, and you do that by being aggressive.