James Harrison knew it wasn’t time for the Steelers to panic — and broke down their key to victory
James Harrison joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers and if it is time for them to enter panic mode.
- With that, I bring in a Super Bowl champ, the all-time Pittsburgh Steelers sack leader, a multiple time Pro-Bowler, and a guy I love having on the show, James Harrison. So Pittsburgh plays tonight, and it's an offense-- Tampa Bay has been bad, James, for years. They've had a lot of draft picks, they've hit on them, they got some players. If Pittsburgh lost tonight, is it panic time?
- I don't. I don't think it's panic time because if you think and go back to 2013, they started off 0 and 4. And I think the first half of the season, they ended up being 2 and 6, and then the second half, they were 6 and 8, almost made the playoffs, but there was some fluke things that happened where they ended up not making it.
I don't feel like it's panic mode, but they definitely, you know, need to go out there, and I think the defense needs to put a show up. And if the defense puts a show up, and the offense puts up points consistently, to where they're not, you know, doing runs of three-and-out, and then the defense is giving up touchdowns, in between those runs, I feel like they'll have a chance.
