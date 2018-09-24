- If the Cowboys finish 6-10, 7-9, they'll be drafting, what, like 11th? They got multiple pass rushers. They could trade one and get into that top seven, top eight. And the teams above them don't need quarterbacks.

The really stinkeroony teams in this league-- a lot of reasons they stink is because they have young quarterbacks and don't have the weapons. But they're not going to draft another quarterback. So Dallas is in a very interesting situation going into next year.

They may be drafting a quarterback. By the way, they've got good pass rushers, a good o-line, a star running back. All they need are receivers and, maybe, a quarterback. And it's a bizarre year where nobody needs a quarterback, especially the lousy teams near the top of the draft.

I mean, New England's up there now, but they won't be. And there's one quarterback in college-- I've been told this by people that I absolutely trust in scouting-- the kid at Oregon, Justin Herbert. 6'5", mobile, with a cannon-- he is really special.

In fact, there are people in the NFL-- and you know how much I like Sam Darnold-- that believe Justin Herbert is the most talented quarterback prospect in two years. That includes Baker, Rosen, Darnold, and Josh Allen-- Mason Rudolph too and Lamar Jackson. There are people that believe the kid at Oregon, Justin Herbert, is the best quarterback prospect-- would have been number one prospect if he was available last year. Big, mobile, and a huge arm. It was on display this weekend.

So if you don't like Dak and you're freaking out here, the combination of, you're not very good you will be near the top of the draft, you have pass rushers to trade-- multiple pass rushers-- what a great position to have depth in. And nobody needs a quarterback. So if you get tired of Dak and you got a superstar out there-- you have a-- let me tell you something, that kid's good. That kid's special.