Michael Vick weighs in on Jimmy Garopplo’s potential injury: ‘I would have never took that hit’
Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to talk San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's potential injury and what this means for the 49ers going forward.
- I want to talk about Jimmy G, because-- and I could go back to your early career. I understand this. When you walk into the league, you're a college star. You're Cam Newton. You run around. And it takes you a couple of years of getting smacked to go, wow.
But Jimmy G's not a baby, now. He's already been hurt.
- Certainly not, yeah.
- He's going to be 27 here real soon. I kind of look at that injury yesterday. And that's on him.
- That was uncalled for. Not even me being a running quarterback. And you know, arguably one of the best ever, doing it whatever.
- You were real good at that thing, yeah.
- I was really good. I would have never took that hit. As many unnecessary--
COLIN COWHERD: Look at that!
- --crazy hits that I took throughout the course of my career, at least they happened in between the hashes.
COLIN COWHERD: [LAUGHS]
- This injury? I would have run directly out of bounds, especially in the moment. It was nothing more that Jimmy G could have done. As a quarterback, we all have to understand. We are responsible for that team and being accountable for the team on a weekly basis. That's our only job, you know, other than to go out and be productive. But we have to be there.
COLIN COWHERD: Look at that. There's literally seven Chiefs--
- This is gonna cost the team.
COLIN COWHERD: --around the play.
- I couldn't believe it when I seen it. You know, I'm a Jimmy G fan. And I was rooting for him. But I was very disappointed that he made that decision.
