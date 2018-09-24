- Let's just say that you made two decisions today better than me. Just two a day, that's it. And I would say all of us make dozens of decisions a day, but you were a little smarter than me that over the course of a day, twice, you made a better decision.

That would be 14 times a week, 56 times a month, 56 times 12 is 600, what, 75? You would make 675 decisions a year better than me. Think you'd have a better life? Over a decade-- 10 years, 675 a year, 6,000-some decisions or more. Think you'd be more successful than me and happier than me?

All you've got to do is make two dumb decisions a day. And they don't even have to be dumb, they just have to be the wrong decision. Be a good decision-maker. Life is fast. Choose wisely. Choose thoughtfully.

I told you last week about Jimmy Garoppolo with the Niners. I told you last week that I talked to an NFL executive last week. And he said Kyle Shanahan, who's really bright and intense, would struggle with Jimmy Garoppolo during this building process for the next couple of years.

He said Jimmy G does not have the self-awareness of Tom Brady. From the food Tom eats, to what he drinks and doesn't drink, to the trainer he uses, to the things he says publicly, to the things he does publicly, Tom's decision making is brilliant. Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt again because of Jimmy Garoppolo. Dude, there's nine Chiefs surrounding you, get out of bounds. What are you doing?

Your quarterback's your pilot. All right, Maverick, I don't need all these rolls and twists. Why don't you land the puppy? You're a pilot of the franchise. Get the bird down safely. I don't need to see the Grand Canyon off to my right or the Alps off to my left. I don't need twists and rolls.

We're not here-- you're not a fighter pilot. You're working for Delta, get the bird down. That injury, just like the one in New England, was on Jimmy Garoppolo who tried to extend the play when there's an old saying in the NFL for quarterbacks, live for another down. That's why Eli never gets hurt. That's why Brady never gets hurt. It's why sometimes Aaron Rodgers does.

Live for another play. This is a guy, by the way, interception percentage in the NFL-- Brady doesn't have the best arm. He's got the best interception percentage. He doesn't throw them.