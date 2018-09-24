- I am over the getting soft thing. Let me ask you that we no longer in America allow people to work for 17 hours a day in a factory at 85 degrees. Are we getting soft, or did we get smarter? That we've reduced and restricted fraternities in America, because of hazing deaths and alcohol-related deaths.

Are we getting soft in America? Or are we finally concerned about 17 and 18-year-old kids in fraternities? I don't buy getting soft. We have camps in America. There's the camp that's like, hey, I like the old days. You know, dad could beat the kid into submission.

And then there's the smart people who go, we should probably treat people better. Myself, I don't believe in reincarnation, and I don't know if there's a heaven. I'm here once. I'd like to treat other people well. And hopefully, they treat me well. And it starts with the NFL.

And bodies in Clay Matthews is outraged, because every time he hit somebody, they call a penalty. And I would say this-- learn to tackle better, quit complaining. I've been hearing about this for years in all four sports.

In the NBA, you can't tackle people. The good news is skill in basketball is now rewarded. You have to be able to shoot the play. What do you know? In hockey, tough guys are gone, clutching, grabbing gone. Skill in hockey is emphasized. Translation-- Tickets are expensive. Stars flourish.

And in the NFL, you can't violently jam your 278 pounds on a quarterback. Translation-- skill, stars are emphasized-- don't like it when you're 15? Try to be a quarterback, a left tackle, a wide receiver, running back.

This idea that America is getting soft-- the NFL is going in the right direction. How do I know it's the right direction? Did you watch the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers was in there last year? They were the Cleveland Browns.

Did you watch the Cleveland Browns this past Thursday? Highest-rated Cleveland Browns game in years. Why? Because they had a quarterback. We're not watching for tackles. Fantasy sports rewards offensive players. We're getting smarter. We're not getting softer.

By the way, the number one commodity in the NFL is the Dallas Cowboys. In 2014, there were like 12 and 4. The next year, Tony Romo got hit. They're hurt. They were 4 and 12, and they were totally unwatchable.

The same fans that yell and scream, we're getting soft. We're getting soft. You're the same fan that screams when LeBron James takes a regular season game off. I'd pay to see LeBron James. Oh, wait, excuse me, star matter?

So you don't want LeBron James taking a regular season game off. You want tickets and sports have never been more expensive. We've never asked more, the typical American fan to pay more for tickets. Do you want to go and watch Brett Hundley? Or do you want to go and watch Aaron Rodgers?