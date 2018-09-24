- The New England Patriots aren't good. Not a shock. I said it before the season. I'll say it again. I just don't think they have perimeter skill. I don't think they're dynamic enough. I just don't see it.

I mean, they're a top 10 team, because coaching and quarterback play matters. But did you watch them last night? It took them their fourth drive in the second quarter to get a first down.

Josh Gordon wasn't a cagey move. Josh Gordon was absolute desperation by the Patriots.

I mean, 2 for 9 on third down, 12 first downs, 120 yards passing, 4.3 yards a pass, and they only had the ball for 21 minutes.

If you're Tom Brady, I've got a question. Pretend for a second you're Tom Brady. I know it's hard. Supermodel life, 500 million of net worth, eight Super Bowls. But pretend you're Tom Brady for a second.

You're looking around at your team. You don't pay anybody. You're taking pay cuts. Is Tom Brady ever going, where's the money going here? Anybody thought about that?

The LA Rams are apparently using a bank in Zurich that prints money. And the Patriots are using a credit union that's tapped, because Gronk makes pretty good money. Devin McCourty makes pretty good money. Stephon Gilmore makes pretty good money. But who are they paying?

It reminds me of that movie "Casino," where people are just dropping their wallets on the tables. You go downstairs, and they're skimming it. And somebody is getting a bag full of money and driving off downtown. Where's the money going? Where are the players?

The Kansas City Chiefs are paying people. The Rams are paying people. I'm watching Pittsburgh paying all sorts of people. Does Brady ever look around and go, time out? I'm the best quarterback that I've ever played. I'm taking a pay cut.

The New England Patriots kicker, the kicker, is a bigger cap hit than any of their receivers and any of their backs. You wonder why Brady and Belichick's relationship has gone south. Maybe that's it.

If you keep telling the world's best football player to keep taking pay cuts, and he looks around, and I've got Phillip Dorsett at receiver, who was a bust in Indy. Cordarelle Patterson is a return guy.

Josh Gordon is a complete desperation move. He wasn't even on heads last night. Brand new guy trying to learn the playbook. He's wandering around the sidelines. Wouldn't you have an earpiece in? Wouldn't you be listening to the calls? Wouldn't you be trying to figure out the offense?

You've got Chris Hogan who is Chris Hogan. Oh, I've got Julian Edelman off an ACL, suspended for a month. And then there's Gronk, who's got nine guys from Detroit draped all over him on every play.

I mean, at some point, where's the money going? It feels like a casino in the '60s. Somebody is pulling up to the money pit downstairs, getting a bagful of it, and driving off. Where are the profits?

Belichick's a defensive guy. He's willing to pay McCourty a little, and Stephon Gilmore, and Dont'a Hightower. The backs, it's Walmart. The receivers, it's Target. The offensive line, it's below that.

They won't pay a left tackle. They won't pay a back. They won't pay a receiver.

I mean, good luck.

In fact, Brady talked about this after the game. This is a word that can drive me crazy, because I do believe in execution. I do believe in football execution's a really important thing. But I also think talent is a really important thing.

The Jags defense, they pay money for it. It's talent. And the Steelers offense is great. And they pay for it. And Kansas City's offense, and the Rams.

You've got to pay for things in life, right? You can't pay 7,000 and drive off with a Bentley. You're not going to pay for a top steak, $9. You've got to pay for some stuff in life.

Execution can't be the answer to everything.