Colin Cowherd on Baker Mayfield’s debut: ‘He did not scale Everest last night’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Story of the Day
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd discusses Cleveland Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield's debut and why he was so successful in their win against the New York Jets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices