Colin Cowherd saw Thursday night coming: ‘We should be on Baker Mayfield watch’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks Cleveland Browns and when is it time to start rookie QB Baker Mayfield over Tyrod Taylor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices