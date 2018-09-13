Colin Cowherd’s message to the Seahawks: You owe Russell Wilson
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on the show. Hear what he had to say about QB Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices