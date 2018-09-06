Nick Wright makes the case for why Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss NFL on today's show. Nick breaks down why he thinks Green Bay's QB Aaron Rodgers is better than 3-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. Do you agree with Nick?
