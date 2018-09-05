Colin Cowherd is ‘tired of faking his interest’ in Tom Brady retiring storyline
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear what Colin has to say about Tom Brady's retirement storyline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices