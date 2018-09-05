Colin Cowherd lists the reasons why the Cowboys will be a .500 team
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Colin has the Dallas Cowboys as a .500 team this season and reveals his Super Bowl picks for this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices