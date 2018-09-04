Greg Jennings did not hesitate at all when asked to make his NFC North prediction
Video Details
Greg Jennings joins the show to talk NFC North. Find out which team he likes to win the Black and Blue division this upcoming season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices