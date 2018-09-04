Colin Cowherd: ‘Saturday night was bad’ for Jim Harbaugh
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks Michigan Wolverines. Hear what he had to say about Jim Harbaugh after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices