Colin Cowherd: ‘Nike stood behind Tiger, stood behind Kobe and they’re standing behind another polarizing guy, Colin Kaepernick’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks Nike and Colin Kaepernick on today's show. Hear why he thinks the company was staying on brand with their latest campaign.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices