Colin Cowherd loves what Malcolm Jenkins is doing right now in Philly
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear his thoughts on Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices