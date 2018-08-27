Colin Cowherd explains why, after new information, Sam Darnold should start Week 1 for the Jets
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Colin explains why after new information Sam Darnold should start Week 1 over Teddy Bridgewater for the New York Jets. Do you agree with Colin?
