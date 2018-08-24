Doug Pederson on calling “The Philly Special” against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII : ‘I had no fear about calling the play’
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson joins Colin Cowherd to The Herd. Doug relives their Super Bowl win and the unforgettable "Philly Special'.
