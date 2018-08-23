Colin Cowherd outlines all the reasons why the Jets should trade for Khalil Mack
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to reports the New York Jets reach out to the Oakland Raiders for potential Khalil Mack trade.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices