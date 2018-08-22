Joel Klatt weighs in on one of the most underrated coaches in the Big Ten Conference
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins the show to talk college football with Colin Cowherd. Hear what they had to say about the list of most underrated coaches in the country going into the new season.
