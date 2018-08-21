Colin Cowherd hasn’t always been fond of video games, but he thinks NBA Live got it right this year
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks video games on today's show. Find out why he thinks EA Sports NBA Live got it right for 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices