Colin Cowherd says Andrew Luck won’t be great this year
Colin Cowherd discusses the NFL on today’s show. Colin explains that Andrew Luck won’t be great this season, but Luck can still have a good season. Colin says Luck still has a chance to be the best QB in his division, but returning to the Luck of old will take time.
