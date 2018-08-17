- I think sometimes when we interview or we hear Aaron Rodgers be interviewed, or you hear him to even talking about his wide receivers going back to last week where he said their effort is piss poor-- and he stopped with the-- like, I'm not here to be anybody's friends. I'm here to win games. Like, man, he's really focused.

Some people have hypothesized it's about his contract. No, it's not. He's getting that done. Some people have hypothesized it's about Jordy Nelson getting cut. I think it maybe a little bit to it. Some people have hypothesized, well, maybe he doesn't get along with the coaching staff, right, doesn't agree.

Or the front office, and the fact that up until Ted Thompson was kicked upstairs, they would never look outside of the organization to bring in help. And you do need a little bit of help. I think when you watch him this preseason, you watch him all the off-season, and you see how driven, how focused he is. And how a little bit edgy he is. [KNOCKS]

His quarterback clock is ticking. Aaron Rodgers is, what, 34 years old? Now, he's 34. He's had some injuries. He had the collarbone, obviously. He's had the calf. He's had a concussion or two. So I would guess-- I don't know if you played spades. When you go around, you're playing spades. And you have a partner, you know.

You have to kind of-- you have to bid. You have to say like how many you think you can win. You're like, ah, I got three with a possible four. I think he's like four with the possible. If he plays till he's 38, plays prime Aaron Rodgers till he's 38. And you could say, wait, Tom Brady is eating avocado ice cream. He's into his 40s.

Yeah, but Tom Brady-- he's so slow, he'd race a pregnant woman and come in third, right? Runs like he's dragging a dead body. But Tom Brady-- he still had good pocket mobility. But he's never dependent on overall athleticism the way that Aaron Rodgers has. Roger's a better arm but also better feet. And if you take away his legs, at some point, that's what goes first. It will change him.

So I would say four more really, really good years. And everything has to come together perfectly, in order to win a Super Bowl or just get to a Super Bowl as we know from watching his career. I think that one of the reasons that he seems a little bit more edgy and a little bit more focused and having a little bit less fun is not the contract.

As you stated in the news, like, he's going to get the biggest contract we've ever seen and rightfully so is that if he believes he's the greatest to ever play it, other people, not just me, but more important people have said he's the best they've ever seen spin it. But the only way to put him in that argument is for him to get another couple rings, right?

One more puts him ahead of Brett Favre. One more puts him at the level of Ben Roethlisberger and at Eli Manning, too, that I think he thinks he's better than, puts him at the level of Peyton Manning, who is seen as one of the all-time greats. And there was a time to which people thought Peyton was the greatest ever.

Two more, now the sudden, you're in the goat conversation. You probably never get there, because Brady has so many. And he'll have a chance to win another one. But you might. You might. LeBron's in that conversation, and he's never going to have as many as Mike. And Mike is seen as the goat. And he doesn't have as many as Bill Russell.