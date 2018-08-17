- I like Sam Darnold. But man, you got a chance to screw this thing up. Whether you want to reference David Carr in 2002 that seemed to take a million sacks and never recovered, or even if you look at the Cleveland Browns. Did the Cleveland Browns screw up a couple of years ago by not selecting Carson Wentz? The answer would be probably yeah, right? Like the Browns had to reach for a need and went and got Baker Mayfield. And if they had Carson Wentz, maybe the entire trajectory of their franchise would be different, or maybe it wouldn't.

I mentioned to you Terrelle Pryor, right? Here how much you can screw up a quarterback if you start him too early behind an awful offensive line. Would Carson Wentz be Carson Wentz if he started for the Browns? Remember, that Browns team, going back just two seasons ago, started Robert Griffin, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler. Course, Kizer was last year. Terrelle Pryor even threw passes for them that season. So did Charlie Whitehurst.

I mean, look at what they have there. Look at what they did. This was two seasons ago. All the guys that threw passes threw at least five pass attempts. And I know Terrelle Pryor had begun-- he was transitioning to being a wide receiver after being a quarterback with the Oakland Raiders. The point is that even though Robert Griffin is fighting for a spot in the NFL, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, DeShawn-- -- like these guys are lifer backups.

Had you put Carson Wentz in that very same position, I'm not sure even Carson Wentz could have succeeded or survived. You're better off letting Sam Darnold sit. I'm not saying you redshirt him the entire season. But do you want to throw him to the wolves right away when everybody else is at full strength? Regardless of what you think of the talent of the teams like the Browns and the Lions that they're going to face the first couple of weeks of the season when they play three games in 10 days, that will be the best of those teams because they'll be at as full of strength as possible.

Look, offensive lines take the longest to come together. Teams don't hit as much. The offensive lines can't work together as much. And this is a bad offensive line that's been made worse by injury, and we don't know how healthy they'll be week one of the season. And my fear is that we never find out how good Sam Darnold could be because you put him behind a group, and throwing to a group or handing off to a group that isn't up to his level.

And so he's left to his own devices to do it on his own, to try and make plays. And that's when you get hurt, you have turnovers. And when you have these two things, a reputation is established that's really, really hard to climb out of. It just is. It just is. If you don't think a reputation is hard to climb out of, look at Ben Affleck in "Gigli".