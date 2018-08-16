- Look, for me, it's not that I'm not mobile off of the Jordan is the greatest, ever point. Jordan is the best player. All right? But there's all kinds of different parts of the stats to which they skew to help LeBron. He didn't go to college. So he had three years on Jordan that Jordan can never get back.

Jordan retired after winning a championship. So you had a season in his prime. And, really, a season and a half. And, no, he didn't win a championship when he came back from playing baseball. And he looked like a guy who had been playing baseball when they lost to the Miami Heat.

But the idea that-- that's the same stance that people take when they go, well, Jordan-- six Finals wins, no losses, six Finals MVP-- has to be the GOAT. Basketball has never been about, purely about the stats. Because-- and this is where basketball and football are more alike than basketball and baseball are-- stats have changed-- completely changed-- over the last 10 years. A great season for an NFL quarterback used to be 3,000 yards. Right?

Now, it's 4,000 yards, and, even, I think, three years ago, we had, what, 14 quarterbacks that threw for 4,000 yards? You can go win probability. That's great. But, similar to the Patriots, if you're playing against a division, which you're almost guaranteed to have, I don't know, five wins a year, that propels you closer to that double-digit win total.

Look, you can tell me that LeBron is the greatest ever because he's gotten to all these consecutive Finals. And you look at how he carried a team that wasn't a top seed, either of the past couple of years, to the NBA Finals. And they came back from three games to one, down to the Warriors. Now, that's fine. You can say that.

But if you want to say, well, it's, like, win probability. Look, the difference between LeBron, and Jordan, and maybe even Bird or Magic to actual basketball people is the simple concept of you give a guy the ball-- the best player, at the end of a game, wants the ball, has the ball, and is willing to take and make the big shot. And there are times in LeBron's career to which he would prefer to facilitate than to get it done himself. Some of that did change, this year, out of necessity-- out of necessity. And that's why you can come off of that-- the Jordan point-- if you want.

Let's see what he does in the West. Granted, he's not in his prime anymore. Let's see what the win probability here, what the win total is here. Because if you do take wins, you also have to take losses. He did lose in all those Finals.

And he wasn't always the number-one seed in the regular season. That did happen. He is responsible for the losses if you give him responsibility for the wins. I would still list Jordan. He can go with LeBron.

I don't think it's a big gap because he's using his stats to back it up. Because if you use stats to back it up-- his stats-- the Rockets were right to shoot and miss 27 consecutive 3-point shots. Those same stats that tell you, at the end of the day, we will win playing this style, haven't proven to be true.