- Jalen Ramsey just supplied us with an unbelievable amount of sports radio and sports television fodder, didn't he? He did our jobs for us. Listen, don't get me wrong. We are all excited about football season because we've become a football country and we are mere weeks away from college football kicking off, and then couple of weeks further away from the NFL kicking off.

One of the issues that sometimes you run into during college football season, during the NFL season is sometimes Wednesday, you don't have the games to talk about and there's not anything else to talk about. And in the offseason, you're just hoping, hoping. Like this is just years of research, tons of stuff-- thank you very much, Jalen Ramsey.

He had an interview with GQ. Apparently he got very comfy and started doing what we wish guys would do. Jalen Ramsey said what he thinks! Ha, shocker there. Here's the cold, honest truth.

Jalen Ramsey saying that he thinks Ben Roethlisberger is decent at best or he thinks that Jimmy Garappolo is all schemes. I guess I could say he's good. That's how dudes talk. That's the real language of sports.

It's not about his throwing motion, his arm angles. His reading, his progressions. That's how analysts talk and that's how we want sports to be analyzed on TV and maybe analyzed in a boardroom for a team as to whether or not you're going to take a guy or not take a guy.

But in the real world of football, this is the way that dudes talk. Like in basketball, it's really simple. Guys steps on the court-- shooter! No left hand-- can't shoot! And the problem is that, and we've talked about this with-- yesterday with Aaron Rodgers saying a couple of days ago, his wide receiver, young wide receivers' effort in one drill or a series of drills was piss poor. The rest the world is so not used to this actual discussion, right?

It's like when you walk into a bunch of mechanics sitting around drinking beers on a Friday at 5:15. You're like, wow, I cannot believe how they sound. Like, yeah, but that's because you're not a mechanic. That's how they sound, dude. This is how truckers sound when they're sitting around in a truck stop.

This is how football players, defensive backs sound when they're talking about quarterbacks. Joe Flacco sucks. Matt Ryan's overrated. Andrew Luck, who by the way, statistically, passer rating 7.5 against Jalen Ramsey. I don't really think he's all that good.

I think the stats would tell you the opposite, but again, that's not even the point. The point is at least, in the first part, is that Jalen Ramsey is talking like dudes actually talk in locker rooms. And if you don't like it, that's OK, because the other part is guys argue in locker rooms about-- that's how our sports shows are built.

We'll get to what Darrell Morey said about LeBron James, but that's the jumping off point for every argument in every barbershop, or even in locker rooms. I'm still a Jordan guy. I'm a LeBron guy. Some people are still-- in the league are still Kobe guys. They really are.

Stats be damned, they think what they think and there is no convincing them of it. And Jalen Ramsey's point is like, look, I've stared down the barrel of the gun of some of these dudes and this is what I think.