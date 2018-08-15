- Are the Rockets a better team with Carmelo Anthony?

NICK WRIGHT: Well, so are they better than they were in the Western Conference finals? No. But are they better today than they were 96 hours ago? Of course they are.

Like Carmelo-- we swing too far in directions on these things. There was a period of time recently, last couple of years in New York, when Carmelo was overrated by the general NBA population. He's now become underrated by the general NBA population. And before they signed Carmelo Anthony, their options for starting-- forget off the bench-- for starting forward in Houston opposite PJ Tucker were Gerald Green, James Inness, Ryan Anderson.

So like, of course Carmelo is an addition. Oh, he can't play any defense. Well, Melo was a part of the third best five-man defensive unit in the NBA last year not because he was good defensively, but because Roberson was there, Steven Adams was there, Paul George was there.

Why is that relevant? If you have Clint Capela, PJ Tucker, and Chris Paul on the court, you're going to have an outstanding defense. I think Melo also-- I think last year was a humbling experience for him. And if there's anyone that can meet him eye to eye and tell him to cut the bleep at times, it's Chris Paul. If he just wanted to get 18 shots a game and play with a close friend, he could have signed in Miami. Instead, he chose Houston and Houston chose him. Now the Warriors got far better this off season while Chris Paul got a year older and the Rockets lost Trevor Ariza.

So they haven't closed the gap on Golden State. Golden State has extended the gap. But Carmelo Anthony helps them.

- Now listen, I think theoretically he should help them if he buys into the idea of hey, sometimes I'm going to play with the bench unit and get my shots there. The issue becomes, in key moments, you can have one Carmelo Anthony that maybe can't guard anybody, although that proved to not work in the playoffs against the Jazz. But to have James Harden and Carmelo Anthony, two non-defenders on the floor, that becomes problematic.

I think what I would say was-- and you tell me if you agree with this. I think Oklahoma City has closed the gap more on the Rockets and the Warriors. I don't think they've necessarily caught the Warriors. But I think Oklahoma City, by essentially standing pat-- by going out and getting a borderline starting point guard to be the backup bench point guard in Dennis Schroder with the Thunder, and losing Melo, getting Roberson back, if healthy-- I think Oklahoma City has taken a dramatic step closer to the big two in the west, whereas Houston has come back down to earth because they lose that defensive tenacity.

NICK WRIGHT: I agree with that. But I think the only part I disagree with is I think what happened in the playoffs wasn't that Melo's defense fell apart. It's that they didn't have Robertson-- or Roberson, pardon me. And once he went out their defense fell apart. And Melo was offensively bad on the offensive end of the floor in that six-game series against Utah. He was really, really bad. He was arguably the worst high volume shooter in the NBA during the playoffs.

But listen, you and I agree on most NBA things except when you're talking LeBron James. And I think at last check, you had him as a poor man's Stacey King. So we're always going to disagree on that front. But on everything else, we see eye to eye quite often about the NBA.