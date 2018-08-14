BUCKY BROOKS? Look, Sam Darnold's never really playing with anybody on the outside. Sam Darnold doesn't have any marquee players even when they're playing with the ones. He's been very impressive. He showed the composure and poise that he displayed at SC. He can make plays inside the pocket and outside the pocket. And the biggest thing that anyone could knock Sam Darnold for when he was coming out of SC, the turnovers.

-

BUCKY BROOKS? Takes care of the ball. He's getting the ball to the hands of the playmakers. And even after this today, they're going against the Washington Redskins. He plays against there once, five for six, goes right down the field. Everything is trending in the right direction for Sam Darnold, just like Baker Mayfield, but with Sam Darnold, you get a true sense that he is going to be the starter when the season opens up.

- that a smart decision considering three games in 10 days without a lot of talent around you.

BUCKY BROOKS? I would like him to wait, but look, you got the shiny new toy in New York. They don't really have a lot of stuff around him. See what he can do. And then what you can do in year two, what the Rams and the Eagles did with Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Figure out, this is how my quarterback plays, we need to get these kind of players around him, and in year two, the team can go from average to maybe really, really good and compete for playoffs.