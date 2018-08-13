- OddShark has the Packers as the most likely destination, after October, for Khalil Mack. He's still not in camp with the Raiders. There was limited, if any, communication between he and Jon Gruden up to this point. What's your feel on how that goes down in Oakland?

- I can't believe that Mark Davis would either approve of the trade of Khalil Mack or trade him himself. That would be a nightmare scenario. You do not trade a potential Hall-of-Fame pass rusher as he enters his prime. You've got to pay him, period.

The cap keeps going up. And you've got to be able to do business in this league. If you trade Khalil Mack, in my opinion, you're admitting that you can't do business in the modern NFL. And if you can't do that, in my opinion, then Mark Davis should get a partner-- a deep-pocketed partner who's gonna help him with things like the signing bonus for guys you have to get paid.

- Publicly, the new helmet rule, the new--