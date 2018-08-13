- Sitting there in Vegas, you're feeling pretty good about yourself, and you get a pair of tens. All right? You get a pair of tens, and the dealer shows an ace. Like, would you like insurance? Like, nah, I'm good.

And they peek, and there's no 21. All right, so they're probably going to have to take a card, right? Barring a nine under there or an eight under there, they're going to have to take a card. And you're sitting there with two tens showing.

And you said, it's gambling, right? Let's split tens. Let's go crazy. And anyone who's ever told you anything about Vegas, or anything about blackjack, tells you, don't ever split tens. You got a winning hand.

The Jets were sitting there last year, I believe, with the sixth pick in the draft, which is not a truly winning hand, but considering the fact that there were some quarterbacks out there, somebody would follow them. They would likely get a Baker Mayfield, a Josh Rosen, or Sam Darnold, or worst case, a Josh Allen at six. Potentially a franchise quarterback.

So what do they do? They split tens. They split tens. They traded three second round picks and swapped first round picks to trade up, but not-- not for the number one overall pick. It was actually a terrible trade. It was splitting tens.

And what do they got? They got a couple of sixes. They got a couple of sixes. So they didn't get the perfect hand, but the dealer ended up busting anyway and helped them. That's because the Cleveland Browns picked Baker Mayfield, who may be more refined, maybe fits the whole Cleveland mantra a little bit better, right? Like he's 6 foot nothing, 100 and nothing, former walk on.

But everyone I've talked to in National Football League tells you that Sam Darnold was the higher rated, more well-regarded prospect. Sam Darnold is beloved. It started raining on his pro day, and he was like, let's do it. Let's throw in the rain anyway. He's just a dude. Got that big giant orange head. Looks like Sputnik, right? I'm thinking of flashbacks to "So I Married An Ax Murderer."

Not only did the Browns pass on the number one prospect, but the Giants, who occupy and frankly dominate the exact same stadium that the Jets occupy, had a chance that they only get once every 15 or 20 years, to draft in the top five and to get a replacement for Eli Manning, who, let's be honest, is on his last legs. They both passed.

The dealer busted, and they end up getting the winnings. They end up getting Sam Darnold. The number one prospect at quarterback, the most important position in the sport, ends up falling to the Jets, who made a terrible decision to trade up-- which is not the terrible decision-- but to only trade up for the third pick in the draft.

But what are they going to do? They're going to play him before they should. Because it's not just that they know they won the draft, they want the Giants to know they won the draft. They want to parade Sam Darnold around in their stadium and go like, they, could've been yours, but he was ours. Whereas the smart and the prudent thing is, you've got Josh McCown. You got three games and ten days to start the season, plus you're behind a patchwork offensive line with guys out wide that no one can actually name.