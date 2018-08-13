- Tiger won yesterday. Have perspective on this. OK?

Because whether it was the man who normally sits in this chair, many of the men and women who have sat in your chair or on that couch, or all of the yakkers on TV, the tweeters out there-- many who profess to know and have forgotten more about golf than we will ever know said he was done. What's he doing? He's a joke. He's finished. Give it up.

Just go be a dad. Find another wife. Find another life. Move on, because it is over. You're finished.

And even as the comeback started to mount, the narrative was, Saturday and Sunday, he can't do it. But his scores actually progressively got better. He shot a 64 yesterday and couldn't hit the fairway on the front nine. Like, that was a remarkable round of golf.

Look, I don't geek out about golf. Do I play golf? Yes. Am I good at golf? No. What's my handicap? Golf generally is my handicap.

But I can tell you that anyone with a brain can understand that, if you don't hit a fairway on the front nine and you're still scoring well, you're doing something-- there's a parallel to what Tiger Woods was able to do on the front nine to what he's been able to do with his life. His life was a mess.

Listen. Can we take into account the fact that he cheated on his wife multiple times-- now ex-wife-- multiple times? Yes. Is that a factor? Sure.

But there was also multiple knee operations. He tore his Achilles tendon. He's had four back surgeries-- four. He went through multiple swing coaches to now where he's coaching himself.

He had the chipping yips two years-- a year ago. A year and a half ago, he had a DUI. Hell, you go back to February, he didn't make the cut at Riviera, right down the road here. And he said he had to figure himself out. And people said, Tiger, we figured you out. It's over.

And yet, he owned Sunday. No, he did not raise the Wanamaker Trophy. He did not. He's going against-- he's like the guy who creates monsters now having to fight these monsters.

Brooks Koepka, who has taken Tiger's idea of athletes building their bodies up to drive a golf ball 340 yards, and has done just that, and using the fact that he's 28 years old-- Brooks Koepka had to playing out of his mind to hold off Tiger Woods, in which he started the day with a four shot lead. What we saw yesterday didn't-- Tiger Woods is never going to be back to what he was in his late 20's and early 30's. None of us who are in our 40's are ever going to be that guy. We're just not.

But Tiger Woods owned golf, owned sports yesterday. Tiger completed a comeback and completed any sort of argument to whether or not he's the greatest golfer ever.