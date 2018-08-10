Jay Glazer knows it sounds crazy, but the Cowboys are under the radar
Video Details
Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd to talk NFL preseason. Hear what he had to say about the Dallas Cowboys during Friday's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices