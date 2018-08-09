Terrell Owens gives first interview since skipping hall of fame ceremony to Colin Cowherd
Terrell Owens gives first interview since skipping hall of fame ceremony to Colin Cowherd. T.O. explains why he choose Chattanooga over Canton. Owens denies the claim he was a bad teammate.
